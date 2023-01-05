SS Rajamouli bags Best Director at New York Film Critics Circle; Gets standing ovation for acceptance speech

The maverick filmmaker of Indian cinema, SS Rajamouli is creating history with his big wins for his blockbuster film RRR. Yes, he added another feather to his cap as he bagged the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC). The director attended the award show with his wife Rama Rajamouli, son SS Karthikeya, and family. SS Rajamouli accepted the prestigious award and mentioned that RRR was loved by the West the same way Indians did. The director also received a standing ovation from the audience when his name was announced for the Best Director Award. Rajamouli opted for Indian attire in a grey kurta pajama with a cream shawl.

In his acceptance speech, Rajamouli said that 'cinema is like a temple.' He further added, "With RRR, I saw the same kind of reception in the West. They were reacting the same way that Indians did.” Speaking about the epic pre-interval sequence of RRR, the Baahubali director said, "It was pure joy of awe, like what in the hell we just witnessed. That is what I want my audiences to feel.” SS Karthikeya, son of Rajamouli, shared a few pics of his father from the award ceremony and wrote, "BEST DIRECTOR." The pics show Rajamouli posing with his award along with wife. The director is already trending on social media and fans are heaping praises on him for making Indian proud. Take a look at SS Rajamouli's Best Director win at NYFCC

Several celebs like Nithiin, Manchu Lakshmi, and others also expressed their pride and congratulated SS Rajamouli for his glorious win. The RRR team also shared a pic of SS Rajamouli from the NYFCC Award ceremony and tweeted, "Congratulations @ssrajamouli@nyfcc. You made us proud. Salute Captain."

