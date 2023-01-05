SS Rajamouli bags Best Director at New York Film Critics Circle; Gets standing ovation for acceptance speech
SS Rajamouli accepted the prestigious award at NYFCC and mentioned that RRR was loved by the West the same way Indians did.
The maverick filmmaker of Indian cinema, SS Rajamouli is creating history with his big wins for his blockbuster film RRR. Yes, he added another feather to his cap as he bagged the Best Director Award at the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC). The director attended the award show with his wife Rama Rajamouli, son SS Karthikeya, and family.
SS Rajamouli accepted the prestigious award and mentioned that RRR was loved by the West the same way Indians did. The director also received a standing ovation from the audience when his name was announced for the Best Director Award. Rajamouli opted for Indian attire in a grey kurta pajama with a cream shawl.
In his acceptance speech, Rajamouli said that 'cinema is like a temple.' He further added, "With RRR, I saw the same kind of reception in the West. They were reacting the same way that Indians did.”
Speaking about the epic pre-interval sequence of RRR, the Baahubali director said, "It was pure joy of awe, like what in the hell we just witnessed. That is what I want my audiences to feel.”
SS Karthikeya, son of Rajamouli, shared a few pics of his father from the award ceremony and wrote, "BEST DIRECTOR." The pics show Rajamouli posing with his award along with wife. The director is already trending on social media and fans are heaping praises on him for making Indian proud.
Take a look at SS Rajamouli's Best Director win at NYFCC
Several celebs like Nithiin, Manchu Lakshmi, and others also expressed their pride and congratulated SS Rajamouli for his glorious win. The RRR team also shared a pic of SS Rajamouli from the NYFCC Award ceremony and tweeted, "Congratulations @ssrajamouli@nyfcc. You made us proud. Salute Captain."
RRR team to attend Golden Globes
The RRR is all set to add another prestigious award to their name in Los Angeles at Golden Globes. The RRR team including SS Rajamouli, his family, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, MM Keeravani, will attend the award ceremony. The award ceremony will take place on January 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. The film has been nominated under the Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language category and Best Original Song – Motion Picture category for the song Naatu Naatu.
Although RRR was originally not chosen to be India’s official entry to the Oscars, the makers of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus decided to take another chance, by joining the ‘For Your Consideration’ campaign for the Academy award nominations. The blockbuster movie has been submitted in 14 categories, including Best Motion Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Actor in a lead role (Ram Charan and Jr NTR), and more.
On a related note, it has been announced that RRR will be screened at the TCL Chinese Theatres on January 9 as part of the Beyond Fest in the US ahead of the Golden Globes. SS Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and composer MM Keeravani will attend the screening. TCL Chinese Theatres is home to the world’s biggest IMAX theatre. This is the second time the film is releasing with fanfare.
Also Read: RRR: Ram Charan heads with Upasana to Los Angeles for Golden Globes; SS Rajamouli and team to attend
About RRR
The film was made on a budget of Rs 300 crore approximately and earned over Rs 1200 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. RRR is the most-popular non-English film on the platform globally. It also became one of the most popular films on Netflix.
RRR, which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others, is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in supporting roles.
Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...Read more