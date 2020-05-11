SS Rajamouli on Box Office: It gives me a high when my movies turn out to be successful

SS Rajamouli said in an interview that it gives him a high when his films shine bright at the Box Office.

SS Rajamouli has been giving interviews online during the lockdown period. Almost all of his interviews are making headlines, and in a recent one, the actor’s response to what gives him a high will leave you in splits. During an interview with a TV channel, he reportedly said that box office collections gives him a high, when his films shine bright. This interview has made the headlines as fans are amused at how dedicated the director is.

On the work front, SS Rajamouli’s next directorial venture is RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The film is based on pre-independence era and recently, the makers unveiled the motion poster of the film. Glimpses of first looks of Jr NTR and Ram Charan were revealed in the motion poster. RRR also stars Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. The historic drama is the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. While Ram Charan will play the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju, Jr NTR will play that of Komaram Bheem.

Few of the film’s post-production works have already started, as some technicians have been working from home while following the lockdown. It has also been made official recently that the director will be collaborating with Tollywood megastar Mahesh Babu after RRR. Mahesh Babu has announced his next project with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. It is also expected that Mahesh Babu will officially announce his next project on May 31, 2020.

