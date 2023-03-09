SS Rajamouli breaks down Oscars nominee RRR's Naatu Naatu; Calls Jr NTR, Ram Charan 'finest dancers'

The blockbuster song Naatu Naatu is the first thing that comes to mind talking about RRR. The song became the most sensational number and went on to achieve several awards as well. With no language barrier at all, the song United everyone and made them groove to every beat. Now, ahead of the Oscars, SS Rajamouli spoke about the dance number in an interview with Vanity Fair.

SS Rajamouli revealed how he wanted the song to look and the instructions he has given to Choreographer Prem Rakshit. The director also said he loved working with the background dances of the song as he was surprised by their professionalism. "I have worked with choreographer Prem Rakshith before, he has worked with both Charan and NTR Jr as well. He has given the actors a memorable number, suited to their body languages. He had a difficult job as I told him that the song should (look) nice, the steps shouldn’t be too difficult so people can also replicate, and it should suit the style of the actors." The director also credited Naatu Naatu to the choreographer and revealed that he came up with 100 hook steps for the song before finalising.

SS Rajamouli calls Naatu Naatu fight scene and praises Ram Charan and Jr NTR

Rajamouli also stated that although Naatu Naatu looks like a fun song, it is actually a fight scene. The director explained that it is a fight scene with the English man coming in and instigating Charan and Jr NTR.

The Baahubali director also heaped praises on his leading men, Ram Charan and Jr NTR and called them India's finest dancers. He said, "I always felt that NTR and Charan are exceptional dancers. But I think dance is not about how acrobatic you are, you should feel it and enjoy your dance. Only then can the audience get enjoyment out of it too." Rajamouli further added that even though both superstars are top commercial heroes, he understood that his fans would love to watch them go against and that's why he tried to put in the end of the song.

RRR's Naatu Naatu for Oscars

RRR's Naatu Naatu song has been nominated for Oscars 2023 under the Best Song category. Another exciting news is, the song will be performed live on the stage by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Rajamouli, NTR, Charan and the entire team of RRR are expected to attend the grand night.



