SS Rajamouli breaks silence on Tamannaah Bhatia’s deleted song in Baahubali: The Epic

Prabhas-starrer Baahubali: The Epic has hit the big screens, celebrating the 10th anniversary of Baahubali: The Beginning. However, the newly re-edited version has removed several portions, including Tamannaah Bhatia's song and other sequences.

In response to why these portions were removed, director SS Rajamouli explained that the decision was made due to the film's extended runtime.

SS Rajamouli on removing Tamannaah Bhatia’s portions in Baahubali: The Epic

In a recent promotional interview with Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, the filmmaker mentioned that if both parts of Baahubali were merged and the rolling titles removed, the total duration would have been around 5 hours and 27 minutes. However, the current version runs for 3 hours and 43 minutes.

Rajamouli further explained that the major portions removed from the film included Avanthika's love story with Shivudu, the songs Pacha Bottesina, Kanna Nidurinchara, and Irrukupo, along with several trimmed sequences from the war episodes.

Interestingly, makers of The Ba**ds of Bollywood recently used an alternate version of Tamannaah's song in their series, while retaining her original version only for promotional purposes.

More about Baahubali: The Epic

Baahubali: The Epic is a re-edited and remastered version of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, merged into a single film. The movie follows the story of Shivudu (Mahendra Baahubali), who sets out to rescue the woman he loves, only to discover his true destiny, avenging the death of his biological father, Amarendra Baahubali.

Featuring Prabhas in triple roles, the film also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar, and several others.

Looking ahead, the makers of Baahubali have announced an epic animated film titled Baahubali: The Eternal War, which will further expand the cinematic universe.

SS Rajamouli’s next film

SS Rajamouli is currently working on his next project, tentatively titled SSMB29. Starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, the film is said to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the co-lead.

With the official title expected to be announced in November 2025, the film is also rumored to feature Prithviraj Sukumaran and R. Madhavan in key roles.

