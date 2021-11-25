SS Rajamouli calls Janani song the soul of Ram Charan & Jr NTR's RRR; Reveals major details of film & trailer

After two blockbuster songs, the makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR are all set to release the third single titled Janani on November 28. The Promotions of the song have begun and recently a special preview of Janani, RRR’s ‘soul anthem’, was held in Hyderabad on Thursday. Director SS Rajamouli and DVV Danayya graced the event and explained the purpose of this song along with many big updates.

Speaking at the preview event, Rajamouli said, “In the first week of December, we are unveiling the film’s trailer. There will also be several pre-release events and a press conference involving all the major cast and crew.”

In RRR, there will be a lot of action sequences, high adrenaline-rush moments including introductions of heroes, interval and climax, and emotional sequences. Every element will have a specific emotion in its heart, and that emotion drives everything."

He further added, “I enjoy the process of re-recording a lot in filmmaking aspects. It accelerates and provides an opportunity to discover new perspectives of vision. Even after doing the re-recording of the movie for two months, Peddanna (MM Keeravani) was still searching for its core, and finally, he came up with this melody. We are very proudly presenting you Janani song, and we just wanted to share our soul with you.”

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR respectively. RRR co-stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Samuthirakani, and Rahul Ramakrishna. RRR is scheduled for a grand theatrical release worldwide on the 7th of January 2022.