SS Rajamouli to collaborate with Mahesh Babu after the filming of RRR? Find out

After finishing the shooting of RRR, SS Rajamouli will join hands with Mahesh Babu for his next film.

After the finishing RRR, SS Rajamouli will reportedly join hands with Tollywood megastar Mahesh Babu. While no official announcement has been made on this yet, this news has now been making rounds on social media. SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The historical drama is based on pre independent era and the makers recently revealed motion poster and glimpses of the lead actors’ first looks.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu was last seen in super hit action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial also had Rashmika Mandanna for female lead and Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy were seen playing key roles. The story of the film revolves around the life of Major Ajay Krishna from the Indian Army, played by Mahesh Babu. The film turned out to be a huge hit in the world-wide box office.

Mahesh Babu’s next film has not been officially announced yet, though there have been multiple reports about the same. Some reports suggest that Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas will join hands again for their next venture. This comes amid media reports which suggested that Mahesh Babu has been going through the final draft of Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. It was also reported earlier that Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Vamshi Paidipally directorial. Some media reports even suggested that the film will be a mafia-based story and that the Tollywood megastar will be playing dual roles in the film.

