SS Rajamouli congratulates Kiccha Sudeep on Vikrant Rona: It takes guts and belief to invest...

Kiccha Sudeep once again took the silver screens by storm with his fantasy adventure drama, Vikrant Ron. Adding to the list of all those who loved the movie, RRR director SS Rajamouli congratulated the protagonist for his latest creative attempt. He tweeted, "Congratulations @KicchaSudeep on the success of Vikrant Rona. It takes guts and belief to invest in such a line. You did and it paid off. Preclimax, the heart of the film was superb. Couldn’t see that coming and it was too good. Special mention to Guddy's friend Bhaskar."

Vikrant Rona reached the cinema halls on the 28th of July this year. Apart from Kiccha Sudeep, Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez are also a part of the core cast of the flick.

Next, Kiccha Sudeep and Rakshit Shetty announced a joint venture titled Thugs of Malgudi back in 2017. Although, due to some unknown reasons, the film never went on the floors. Now, after several years, during an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kiccha Sudeep spilled the beans on his venture and if the makers plan to revive it again. He was quoted saying, "Rakshit is a very sweet boy. He has these very cold fights with me, which he doesn't express and I have mine too. I admire him as a writer and as an actor more after charlie. He has a great ambition of telling stories and I am sure, he will make Thugs of Malgudi when he wants to do it. I keep bullying people that don't believe this boy. As and when he finishes a film, he runs into something else. Which is fair. This film will happen when it is meant to happen. It's a brilliant idea. I just know a line of it, but it's a brilliant idea. I am sure, he will do a great job on the film."

