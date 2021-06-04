SS Rajamouli to direct a short film as a tribute to cops working during the pandemic?

Reportedly, the director has already approached the Telangana police and discussed the short film with them.

At a time when we are waiting to witness the SS Rajamouli magic on screen, a new report has come up stating that the director is all set to helm a short film based on cops working during the pandemic. However, there is no official update regarding the same. Apparently, the 19-minute-long short film will show the effort put in by the police department during the pandemic. Buzz is that the director will finish the shoot before he kick-starts the next schedule for RRR.

According to The Times Of India, the director has already approached the Telangana police and discussed the short film with them. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is currently waiting for the release of the magnum opus RRR. The historical drama will have Jr NTR playing the role of Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Sitarama Raju. The magnum opus is based on two well-known revolutionaries from the pre independent era. Other than the lead actors, the film also has international stars Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody will be seen playing key roles in the most awaited period drama and it is produced by DVV Danayya.

It was announced by the makers that the film will hit the big screens on October 13. When they shared the news in January, they shared an unseen poster and wrote, “This October 13, witness Fire and Water come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before. The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS...”

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×