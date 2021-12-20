SS Rajamouli gives an update on Jr NTR & Ram Charan's introductory scene in RRR: 'Tarak ran like a Tiger'

With RRR’s recent mega promotional event, the whole town is talking about the SS Rajamouli directorial. Be it Alia Bhatt’s gorgeous getup or chief guest Salman’s appreciative speech about the upcoming movie, the event hyped up the fans! During the event, SS Rajamouli also shared his experience working with Ram Charan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr. With his previous pleasant experience and success with the stars, Rajamouli shared that he is confident in their abilities. The much-awaited movie is set to make its theatrical release on 7th January 2022.

SS Rajamouli opened up at the moment, calling the two actors his Ram and Bheem. He expressed, “My Ram and Bheem. My Charan and Tarak. I feel so much that they are part of my family and journey. We have worked on super hit films before and it's their stardom that made me a star director.” Then, he went on to talk about the difference between the two-star actors. He said, “Many people asked me what's the diff between Tarak and Charan. Charan is like a deep river filled with the brim. He is calm, but there is a lot of potential energy inside. Tarak is a thundering waterfall, full of life. That is kinetic energy.” He added that he had the chance to channelize both these energies into RRR. Finally, he also revealed another difference between Charan and Tarak - he said that Charan is a fantastic actor and he doesn’t know it, however, Tarak is also a fantastic actor but he knows it.

Later, he went on to reveal the amount of handwork the two had to put in the making of the movie. He said, “The kind of trouble I gave them. For Tarak's intro section, we made him run in a jungle for bulgeria without chappals. And he ran like a tiger.” He also revealed that during Charan’s intro scene, there were 2000 people. “We pushed him in the middle of 2000 people, there was sweat, dust, and blood. It is one of the best I have shot in my career,” He added.

Finally, he promised that the audience is in for a ride with this movie. “You will forget to take your breath, but your heart will pump faster. You can experience it in the theaters on Jan 7,” he concluded.

