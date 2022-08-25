SS Rajamouli hails Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji made sure love will win over everything

Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the mythological fantasy sci-fi film also co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles. The trailer of the movie came out quite a few weeks back, and it has left the audience and fans excited and intrigued to watch how the first film in Ayan’s universe of ‘astras’ or celestial weapons unfolds on the silver screen. Before its big release on the 9th of September, Ranbir, Nagarjuna, and noted filmmaker SS Rajamouli got together to attend a pre-release press conference in Chennai yesterday. During the event, SS Rajamouli could not help but hail praises on Ayan Mukerji’s film.

SS Rajamouli hails Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra

Talking about Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli, on Wednesday, said that the film will take Indian culture to the world. He also shared that what he liked the most about Ayan Mukerji's upcoming magnum opus is that it is a commercial way of telling the story of 'astras'. Rajamouli, who is presenting the film, shared that it’s not only one of the most-awaited films of the year, but that it also has one of the costliest production.

"Ayan dreamt about creating a world that we have never seen before - the magnificent world of astras that we have learnt from our history, our puranas. As children, we heard about these astras but have never seen their splendour," the ace director said. He further added that Ayan has been on this long journey since 2014 and was supported by Karan Johar, Ranbir, Alia, Nagarjuna, and Big B. He then thanked them for making him a part of this journey.

Articulating why he liked 'Brahmastra' so much, Rajamouli said, "Creating a world that Ayan has created is not easy. Ayan has created a power which still has some limits. He provided the scope to create a bigger villain and also created a scope for the struggle for good to win over evil. It is not like a fairy tale. It is like a commercial way of telling the story of astras. This is what I like about 'Brahmastra.’”

Continuing to explain why he loved the film, the director added, "Ayan made sure that among all the astras, including 'Vanara Astra', 'Agni Astra', 'Jalastra' and 'Brahmastra' -- love is the strongest. Not just telling this fact in dialogues, he made sure that his point comes across. That love will win over everything."

Brahmastra comes out in theatres on the 9th of September, 2022.

