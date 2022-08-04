SS Rajamouli hosts Anupam Kher for lunch; Check out sneak peeks from the memorable meet

Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli recently hosted veteran actor Anupam Kher at his Hyderabad house. The filmmaker and his better half, Rama Rajamouli invited the star for lunch. Anupam Kher also dropped sneak peeks from the meet on social media.

He took to Instagram and dropped a video and a few pictures on the photo-sharing app along with the words, "Dearest #RamaJi and @ssrajamouli! Thank you for your love, warmth and delicious lunch at your place in Hyderabad! I was particularly happy to welcome you in your own house with a traditional shawl wrapping! I love your simplicity and humility. I feel blessed. So much to learn from both of you!! #Simple #Successful #Maverick." In the clip, Anupam Kher can be seen putting a traditional shawl around SS Rajamouli while saying, “How will you otherwise remember me more.” In return, the director says, “How can we forget you?”

Sharing the video of the meeting, SS Rajamouli also wrote on Instagram, "It was our pleasure hosting you Sir...Thank You for your kind words..."

In the meantime, SS Rajamouli recently attended the Netflix-arranged interaction with filmmaker duo Russo Brothers. During the discussion, the RRR maker revealed that he is angry with the streaming giant as they showcased just the Hindi version of the period action drama starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR and left the rest. He was quoted saying, “First of all, I am actually angry with Netflix because they took only the Hindi version, not the rest of the four. So that is, I have a complaint against them."

