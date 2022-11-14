SS Rajamouli makes a revelation about RRR actor Jr NTR

The period action drama, RRR has created new records of success with its worldwide approach. During a recent screening of the film in Chicago, director SS Rajamouli revealed that he has a deep respect for Jr NTR. He further added that he is constantly in awe of his work. When the filmmaker was asked about the star's dancing skills in the movie, SS Rajamouli reacted by saying, "Tarak is a fantastic dancer he didn’t need to practice too much.”

Talking about the hard work that went into the RRR shoot, the director said, "Every day, after 12 hours of the shoot, NTR Jr used to go back and rehearse for another 2-3 hours each day for the next day shot, which was recorded in 15 days."

RRR bags prestigious Saturn Award

For the unaware, RRR has been honored with the prestigious Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. Accepting the honor, the Baahubali maker was quoted saying, "I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We are super elated. This is also the second Saturn Award for my films. The first one I won for Baahubali: The Conclusion. I would like to congratulate all the other winners."

Jr NTR's lineup

After RRR, Jr NTR will next grace the silver screens with director Koratala Siva's NTR30. The actor recently underwent a makeover, and it is believed that the new look is for his forthcoming movie. The cinematography for the yet-to-be-titled drama will be performed by Ratnavelu, whereas the editing will be handled by Sreekar Prasad. Sabu Cyril is the art designer for NTR30. The movie is currently in the pre-production stage and is likely to go on the floors shortly.

