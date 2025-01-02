SS Rajamouli lauds Shankar after watching Ram Charan’s Game Changer trailer; says ‘For us, you’re not a Tamil director...'

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer is all set to release in theaters on January 10, 2025. As the film is hitting the big screens for Sankranti this year, the makers have unveiled the trailer, with the launch event being graced by SS Rajamouli.

Speaking at the trailer event, the visionary director was full of praise for director Shankar and expressed how the people in Telugu-speaking states consider him a Telugu director.

The RRR director said, “I heard people say that this film ( Game Changer ) is Shankar Garu’s first direct Telugu movie. But sir, for us… for the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, you are not a Tamil director but a Telugu director. You are our pride, sir, and we respect you a lot.” (translated from Telugu).

Moreover, Rajamouli added that, as far as he knows, producer Dil Raju is more proud of bankrolling a film with director Shankar as the helmer than anything else in the movie. Additionally, Rajamouli also mentioned how director Shankar has been an inspiration for all of them.

Highlighting Shankar's style in crafting pan-Indian movies on a grand scale, Rajamouli said, “He ( Shankar ) is the OG…the Original Gangster in directing for big-screen entertainment.” Furthermore, the director praised Game Changer, describing the trailer as a vintage-style Shankar movie.

In other news, SS Rajamouli made headlines on January 2, 2025, with the formal launch of his film with Mahesh Babu. The movie, tentatively titled SSMB29, marked its official beginning and is said to be a “global feature” jungle-adventure flick with a mix of espionage.

As the movie brings Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli together in a collaboration, it was exclusively reported by Pinkvilla that Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been roped in for the lead role. While official announcements are yet to come, the film is expected to begin shooting in April 2025 and continue until the end of 2026.

On the other hand, Ram Charan is set to appear as an IAS officer in director Shankar’s Game Changer. The film is a political action thriller that focuses on an officer who sets out to tackle corruption within the political system. Apart from Charan, the movie also features Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, and many more in key roles.

