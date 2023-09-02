SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and others Tollywood celebs at a grand wedding in Hyderabad

Many Tollywood celebs like Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, Sudheer Babu, and others gathered together at a wedding in Hyderabad. The celebs were clicked at the grand wedding ceremony along with their families. Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar stole the limelight with their appearance at the wedding. While the superstar looked handsome as always in casuals, the star's wife opted for a beautiful white ethnic dress. They looked perfect together.

SS Rajamouli also attended the wedding along with his son Karthikeya. The two were clicked after the wedding as they waited outside the venue for their car. Allari Naresh along with his wife, Sudheer Babu, and his wife and veteran Roja also attended the marriage event. Comedian Brahmanandam also made his presence at the wedding. While the wedding details have not been disclosed.

Upcoming projects

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are teaming up together for the upcoming film Guntur Kaaram. The shoot is currently progressing at a brisk phase. In a recent interview, Vijayendra Prasad confirmed that Hollywood actors will be brought on board to be part of SSMB29. The pre-production work of the pan-Indian film is underway and Mahesh Babu will be reportedly undergoing training in the workshop for a period of three months.

On the other hand, Sudheer Babu, who delivered duds like Aa Amaiyi Gurinchi Cheppali and Hunt, is now looking to bounce back into the reckoning with his next film Harom Hara. It is being directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka. It is to be noted that SS Karthikeya 2 might be director RRR 2, as per reports. It is said that Rajamouli will not helm the second part. Kaala Bhairava recently bagged a National Award for the song Komaram Bheemudo from RRR.

