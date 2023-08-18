SS Rajamouli makes a big announcement about Baahubali The Beginning after 8 years of release

It's been eight since Baahubali: The Beginning was released but still manages to captivate audiences. Following the new trend of re-release, Baahubali is gearing up to hit the theatres again but not in India. The pan-Indian film will be screened as part of the Film in Concert at the Stavanger Opera House in Norway.

SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and shared a picture from Norway with director Raghavendra Rao and producer Shobha Yarlagadda. He wrote in the caption, "Can't forget the magical screening of #Baahubali: The Beginning at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which is still stuck in my eyes. And now we are excited for another splendid film in concert screening of Baahubali-1 in Norway at Stavanger Opera House on August 18, featuring a performance by the Stavanger Symphony Orchestra."

For the unversed, Baahubali was screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2019 and received a standing ovation from the crowd in the theatre. The screening was attended by the cast of the film including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty. MM Keeravani, the film's composer, and his group also gave a live performance at the event.

Baahubali: The Beginning to screen at Norway's Stavanger Opera House

Advertisement

About Baahubali: The Beginning

Baahubali: The Beginning was the beautiful opening for Indian cinema to flourish globally. The film received immense applause and acclaim from audiences all over the world. It even became the first Indian film to cross Rs 1000 crore benchmark worldwide. The broke several records by becoming the highest-grossing at the box office and also earned prestigious International awards as well.

After Baahubali, SS Rajamouli chartered history again with his recently released film RRR. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer made a staggering box office collection of Rs 1100 crores and emerged as the highest-grossing film. The International in US and Japan showered immense love and support towards the film. RRR's blockbuster song Naatu Naatu also won Oscars Awards for Best Song category.

ALSO READ: SS Rajamouli and wife Rama's photos from Pulpit Rock are both sublime and adventurous