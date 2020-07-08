SS Rajamouli makes time amid lockdown to work on the script of the Mahesh Babu starrer?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that, the RRR director SS Rajamouli does not want to waste time in finishing the scripting process of the film which will have the Telugu star in the lead.

If news reports are to be believed then the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is taking out time to work on the script of the Mahesh Babu film. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that, the RRR director SS Rajamouli does not want to waste time in finishing the scripting process of the film which will have the Telugu star in the lead. Previously it was reported that the cast and crew of the highly anticipated film RRR were planning to resume the shoot of the period drama. But, with the COVID-19 cases rising steadily in the country, the director is not really inclined in resuming the shoot as it will put the entire cast and crew of RRR in danger.

The much-awaited film RRR will feature Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the film. The film is helmed by the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The film which is expected to be a period drama will star Ram Charan and Jr NTR as brave freedom fighters. The lead actors are essaying the roles of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The fans and followers of the Telugu star Mahesh Babu, are very excited as the director is reportedly working on the film's script.

It was previously reported that after RRR, the Baahubali director will be working immediately on the Mahesh Babu starrer after he wraps up RRR. But, the film RRR is far from being wrapped up and due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the cast and crew of the film still have to wait till they can get back to the sets of the film to resume its shoot.

