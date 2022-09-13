SS Rajamouli opens up about his next with Mahesh Babu: 'It will be a globetrotting action adventure'

With the grand success of RRR , the master storyteller was invited to be a part of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), one of the biggest film festivals in the world. Speaking at the event, the RRR director said, "My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!"

It is well known that SS Rajamouli' s next is with superstar Mahesh Babu. Although so far nothing about the film has been announced, all eyes are to see what the maverick director will bring you to the screen with the superstar. Now, the director, who is currently in Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival, opened up about his next on the stage and left the internet into a meltdown.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rajamouli’s writer father, KV Vijayendra Prasad had confirmed that he was exploring the idea of making an African Jungle Adventure with Mahesh Babu. It will be packed with a lot of action, thrills, and drama. Meanwhile, confirmation about the rest of the cast and crew of the movie is not available yet.

While it was earlier reported that the movie might roll by the year-end, Prasad informs that the film will go on the floors in 2023 as Mahesh Babu is busy with Trivikram Srinivas' film SSMB28, which began shooting yesterday.

Also Read: SSMB28: Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' film shoot begins; WATCH the first glimpse from sets

Mahesh Babu is equally excited for his next with Rajamouli as he recently opened up about the film and added, "It’s a dream come true for me to work with him. Doing one film with Rajamouli garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country."