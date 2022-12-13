SS Rajamouli opens up on his formula for success; REVEALS if had sleepless nights while shooting RRR

SS Rajamouli is currently making India proud after his ensemble film RRR earned two nominations at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards. The master craftsman has also made headlines recently by winning the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Director. Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli opened up on the various facets of filmmaking in The Filmmakers' Adda 2022, which was organised by the popular online media Film Companion. During his interaction with fellow filmmakers, the hitmaker spilled beans on his formula for success. Rajamouli on his formula for success

According to the director, who is currently considered the biggest hitmaker in the country, it is very important to know the pulse of audiences. "I don't think there is any secret formula. Two things I would say are - basically having a connection with the audience, and not getting too comfortable. If you get too comfortable, you get too complacent. If your film is doing good business at the moment of the announcement, then you tend to get complacent," stated SS Rajamouli. "Have a connection with the audiences, always understand what they want, first," said SS Rajamouli. "The market never listens to you, so don't even try. Always try to talk to the audience, don't try to talk to the market," concluded the Baahubali director. SS Rajamouli reveals if he had sleepless nights while shooting RRR

During the interaction, SS Rajamouli also opened up on taking big risks for the films and revealed if he had sleepless nights while shooting RRR. According to the filmmaker, he never thinks of an idea that excites him as a big risk. So, the Ram Charan-Jr NTR film never gave him sleepless nights due to its massive scale or budget. "The only time we had sleepless nights was when we were shooting the animal sequence with NTR, but that is only because we had a night shoot," quipped the hitmaker. "When you have an idea, you are excited about it and you are working on it, I don't think any filmmaker in the world will think that it is a risk. Because he thinks that he likes it, people will like it, so he is doing it. So there is no risk there. It is what others think - maybe the market might think of it as a risk," explained SS Rajamouli. "And when we get into making a film, all of us will have doubts. Because filmmaking is a complex process involving so many minds. At some point of time we are bound to have doubts about whether this will work. But then you will take comfort from the first excitement we had," concluded the RRR director.

