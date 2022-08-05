SS Rajamouli papped with family at a theatre as he steps out to watch Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara; WATCH

It is the opening day for Kalyan Ram's adventure tale Bimbisara today. Joining the rest of the moviegoers, RRR director SS Rajamouli also watched the fantasy drama in a Hyderabad theatre, along with his family. The Baahubali director opted for a white T-shirt and black denim for his movie night.

The film has been receiving tremendous initial reviews from the netizens and it looks like the movie is off to a great start. The project narrates the tale of a ruthless king from ancient times. The ruler ends up in the present era through the magic of time travel. He takes on a totally new life as a suit-clad rich man. The protagonist now has money as the new tool of power at his disposal. The venture deals with the parallel narration of two timelines.

Hari Krishna K has produced Bimbisara under the banner of N. T. R. Arts. The film's cast further has Catherine Tresa and Warina Hussain in important roles. Chota K. Naidu has cranked the lens for the drama, while Tammi Raju has headed the editing department. Baahubali fame music director M. Keeravani has rendered the songs and background score for the flick and Vasudev Muneppagari has provided the dialogues.