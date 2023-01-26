SS Rajamouli pens a heartfelt note as his 'Peddanna' MM Keeravani bags Padma Shri Award

Music composer MM Keeravani, who is known for his glorious work in the film industry, has been honoured with the Padma Shri Award. Now, RRR director SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter and penned a heartfelt note as his brother MM Keeravani bagged the fourth-highest civilian award in the country. He also mentioned that 'this recognition indeed was long overdue'. SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and shared a pic with MM Keeravani and wrote, "Like many of your fans feel, this recognition indeed was long over due. But, as you say the universe has a strange way of rewarding one's efforts.If I can talk back to universe, I would say. Konchem gap ivvamma. okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu. MY PEDDANNA.MM KEERAVAANI.RECIPIENT OF PADMA SHRI AWARD.PROUD!!!"

Take a look at SS Rajamouli tweet for MM Keeravani here:

MM Keeravani reacts to being honoured with Padma Shri MM Keeravani will receive the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour, later this year. He has been honoured for his contribution to the field of art. The RRR composer, who is overwhelmed after receiving the fourth-highest civilian award in the country, reacted to the great honour with a heartfelt note posted on his official Twitter handle. "Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion," wrote MM Keeravani in his post. For the unversed, music director MM Keeravani has worked on all of Rajamouli's films like Baahubali franchise, Eega, Magadeera, etc. A lesser-known fact is that he and the RRR director are cousins. Keeravani's uncle is V Vijayendra Prasad who is Rajamouli's father.



Celebs like Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR and others have also conveyed wishes to MM Keeravani on the prestigious honour.

RRR bags Oscars 2023 nominations MM Keeravani and SS Rajamouli have been making India proud with prestigious awards. After bagging the Golden Globes award 2023 for Best Original Song, the 'Naatu Naatu' song from RRR has now made earned its biggest achievement, the Oscar 2023 nomination. The chartbuster song is composed by the veteran musician MM Keeravani, penned by lyricist Chandra Bose, choreographed by Prem, and sung by Rahul Sipligunj.



