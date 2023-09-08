SS Rajamouli pens sweet message for Anushka Shetty aka Sweety; congratulates Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty team

Anushka Shetty returned after five years with Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, co-starring Naveen Polishetty, and bagged a success. The film is receiving a good response at the box office and audiences have called it a fun and laughter riot entertainer. Well-known filmmaker SS Rajamouli also watched the movie and shared his review.

SS Rajamouli, who worked with Anushka Shetty on Baahubali, took to Twitter and shared his review after watching Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. He also congratulated the team for its success and praised Anushka and Naveen for their performance in the film. The filmmaker also hailed director Mahesh for handling such a sensitive subject in the film.

The RRR director tweeted, "Watched 2 movies back to back after a long time…Sweety looked as beautiful and radiant as ever. @NaveenPolishety provided lots of laughter and loads of fun…

Congratulations to the #MissShettyMrPolishetty’s team on their success. @filmymahesh, kudos to you for handling such a sensitive subject with so much fun!"

Rajamouli also mentioned that he watched two back-to-back movies. While Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is definitely one as he tweeted, another film is said to be Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Yes, several fans in the comments section that another movie that the Eega director watched is Jawan.

About Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

The story revolves around Anushka who is a staunch feminist refraining from getting married but hopes to become a mother and have a child of her own. She meets Sidhu Polishetty (Naveen Polishetty), a standup comedian, and becomes close prompting her to ask him to be a sperm donor.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is helmed by Mahesh Babu P, and produced by the prestigious banner UV Creations. Along with Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty, the project features a stellar star cast including senior actors Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, and many others in pivotal roles. Radhan has composed the songs and original score for the project.

