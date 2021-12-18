SS Rajamouli presents Alia, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna's Brahmastra's Telugu version: It reminds me of Baahubali

Telugu poster for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is out. The poster shows the Barfi actor holding a trishul with Lord Shiva’s shadow embracing him. The makers of Ranbir Kapoor’s next have been giving a peek into the glorious world of Brahmastra and the fans have been waiting for the mega project with bated breath. The film is being made on a jaw-dropping budget of Rs 300 crore.

Check out the poster and pics below :

Speaking on this occasion, S.S. Rajamouli said, "I’m truly glad to come on board and present Brahmāstra to audiences worldwide in the four south languages. The concept of Brahmāstra is unique, which reflects in its story and presentation. In many ways, it reminds me of Bahubali - a labour of love and passion. I have seen Ayan invest time in making Brahmāstra, patiently putting it together to get it right, much like I did for Bahubali."

The journey of Brahmastra starts on a high note with S.S. Rajamouli presenting the vision of Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and Fox Star Studios in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film has been penned and directed by Ayan Mukerji. Produced by filmmaker Karan Johar, the highly anticipated project will star Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni playing major roles.

