SS Rajamouli proves to #BetheREALMAN as he cleans his house; Challenges RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR; WATCH

The nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak, in a way also has some positive sides. Celebrities, who are often seen in an all-glam look on the sets of their films and events, are actually doing different things now to keep moving. It is great to see how they are even keeping their fans motivated as well during the self-isolation period. Quarantine period has become fun and recent to take up the social media challenge is Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. Recently, Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga took up the cleaning challenge and tagged Baahubali director SS Rajamouli for the same.

SS Rajamouli took to social media and shared a video of him cleaning, sweeping the floor and doing other household chores. The Baahubali directed tagged Sandeep Vanga as he completed the challenge and further nominated his RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR for the same. He wrote, "Task done, @imvangasandeep. Throwing the challenge to @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan..And lets have some moooreee fun..."

Man can be a great domestic worker and a real man will never let his woman work all by herself specially during this No maid times & Quarantine.

Please help in domestic work #BetheREALMAN

I request @ssrajamouli sir to pass it on and inspire more by uploading a video :-) pic.twitter.com/Cqmq4xfRm7 — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 19, 2020

Taking about SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR, the film is the talk of the town since its inception and is being made on a lavish budget. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters, RRR is slated to release in January 2021. The magnum opus also stars Bollywood actors and in important roles. It is a fictitious story based on two greatest freedom fighters- Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju.

Credits :Twitter

