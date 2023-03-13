SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR's priceless first reaction on Naatu Naatu's win at Oscars 2023; VIDEO

It indeed was a big moment for India as RRR's Naatu Naatu song won Oscars 2023. The entire nation cheered with joy as Naatu Naatu was announced as the winner for Best Original Song. Director SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were filled with joy, tears, and hugs as RRR was announced Oscars 2023 winner. Their reaction is unmissable.

A video of SS Rajamouli and his family's reaction to winning Oscars 2023 is currently going viral on social media. A video shows Rajamouli jumping to his feet and hugging his wife Rama as RRR’s Naatu Naatu was announced as the winner on the stage. It was a surreal moment for the entire nation and watching the maverick filmmaker recognised for his work on a global level is truly a memorable moment of the night.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR also couldn't contain their excitement as Naatu Naatu was announced as the Oscars winner. Charan's wife shared their first reaction from the awards night and it's purely priceless. The two leading men were seen all smiles, filled with joy, and hugged each other as they won big and made India proud.

Check out videos of Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR's reaction on Naatu Naatu's win at Oscars:

Naatu Naatu wins Oscars 2023

Naatu Naatu stole the limelight at the show. The Oscars 2023, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, started the show with a Naatu Naatu spoof and also got an overwhelming introduction from Deepika Padukone for the performance on stage. The song was performed live by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and danced by Lauren Gottlieb and the team on the Oscars stage. The performance also got a standing ovation, cheers and roars throughout.

Naatu Naatu beat other nominees like Applause (Tell It Like a Woman), Hold My Hand (Top Gun Maverick), Lift Me Up (Black Pather Wakanda Forever), and This is a Life (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and won Best Original Song.



For almost 10 to 15 days, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and the team of RRR has been in the US promoting the film for the Oscars. The two leading men attended promotional interviews and caught headlines with everything they spoke. Finally, after the hustle, the team won and will be bringing home the Oscars award.

