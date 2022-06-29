SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR's RRR becomes first Indian film to bag Best Picture Nomination at HCA Awards

SS Rajamouli has made the nation proud as his directorial film RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR reached global fame. The film has bagged the Best Picture nomination at the coveted Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Awards and will be competing with 9 other popular Hollywood films. RRR becomes the first Indian film to achieve this feat. RRR will be competing against other English movies like Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick and Robert Pattinson's The Batman, Cha Cha Real Smooth, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Northman, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Marcel The Shell with Shoes On, and Turning Red. With this, RRR has created history and fans can't keep calm for making Indian cinema fly in glory. RRR, the official Twitter page also reacted to this huge achievement and wrote, “Happy to see #RRRMovie nominated for Best Picture @HCACritics #RRR”.

RRR has become one of the most talked about films among Hollywood moviegoers. As the film is currently streaming on OTT platforms, the audiences, Hollywood artists, and critics have been raving about the film, its visuals, cinematography, and other factors. In fact, RRR has become one of the most popular films on Netflix.

RRR is a fictional story inspired by 2 legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Along with Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran played supporting roles.

RRR also broke box office records worldwide. has collected over Rs 850 crores in just nine days which is almost Rs 100 crores per day. The magnum opus has collected close to Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box office.