SS Rajamouli REACTS as Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi makers push release date to avert clash with RRR

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt was scheduled for release on January 6, 2022. On the other hand, SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan is releasing on January 7. Interestingly, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi have now pushed the film's release date to February 18, 2022. SS Rajamouli took to Twitter and said that he appreciates the decision taken by Gangubai Kathiawadi makers.

Rajamouli wrote, "The decision by Mr. @JayantilalGada and Mr. #SanjayLeelaBhansali to move the release date is well appreciated. Our heartfelt wishes to #GangubaiKathiawadi.." For the unversed, RRR also has Alia Bhatt playing a small yet significant role. In order to avoid the box office clash and hamper each other's business, the makers decided to push the release date to a month later.

Take a look at Rajamouli's tweet below:

The decision by Mr. @JayantilalGada and Mr. #SanjayLeelaBhansali to move the release date is well appreciated. Our heartfelt wishes to #GangubaiKathiawadi..:) — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 15, 2021

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata (SVP) is also not releasing on Sankranthi as planned earlier. The makers recently announced that the film will be releasing on April 1 to avoid a clash with RRR. Directed by Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame, the film has Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead role.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata was initially scheduled to be released in theatres on 13th January, in the same week as magnum opus RRR.

Also Read: VIDEO: Anand Deverakonda makes a surprise visit to theatre; Enjoys live audience reaction to Pushpaka Vimanam