SS Rajamouli reacts as Brazil president Lula praises RRR at G20 Summit in India

The amount of magic Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR created is unmatchable. The film received love and applause from audiences all over the world, from India, US to Japan. Brazil president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is currently in India for the G20 Summit, said he was enchanted by SS Rajamouli's RRR. He expressed his appreciation and dance and performances.

During an interaction with the media, the Brazilian president said, "RRR is a three-hour feature film and it has really funny scenes with beautiful dance in the film. There is a deep critique of British control over India and Indians. I sincerely believe this film should have been a blockbuster all around the world because everybody that talks to me, the first thing that I say is, have you watched the three-hour film Revolt Rebellion and Revolution? So, I congratulate the director and artists of the film because it enchanted me.”

SS Rajamouli reacted to the praise and thanked Lula da Silva for his appreciation towards RRR. The filmmaker took to Twitter and wrote, “Sir… @LulaOficial Thank you so much for your kind words. It’s heartwarming to learn that you mentioned Indian Cinema and enjoyed RRR!! Our team is ecstatic. Hope you are having a great time in our country.”

About RRR

RRR is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in supporting roles.

RRR's Naatu Naatu song bagged an Oscars award for Best Original and created history. Oscar. It was also performed live and the performance earned a standing ovation. The reception the film receives among the western audiences is something that's never been seen before.

