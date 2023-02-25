SS Rajamouli recommends Dhanush and Vetrimaaran's Aadukalam; Calls it 'must watch Indian film'
SS Rajamouli is currently in the United States for the promotion of his blockbuster film RRR. As Naatu Naatu song is nominated for the Oscars, the director is interacting with International media. Now, in a recent interview, when the director was asked to recommend five Indian films that everyone should watch. Rajamouli took Dhanush and Vetrimaaran's film Aadukulam.
Rajamouli stated that Dhanush and Vetrimaaran's film Aadukalam, which was released in 2011, is one of the best Tamil movies. The makers of Aadukalam took to Twitter and extended their gratitude to the ‘RRR’ director for having their film in high esteem. The tweet read, “Our hearts are gladdened to have one of our country’s finest filmmakers appreciating our project ‘Aadukalam’. Thank you, Shri SS Rajamouli, for your kind gesture of mentioning our movie in lost of your highly recommended movies.
About Aadukalam
Following the success of their 2007 collaboration Polladhavan, the entire team of that film, director Vetrimaaran, lead actor Dhanush, producer S. Kathiresan, and music director G. V. Prakash Kumar — collaborated again for Aadukalam. Vetrimaran, also co-wrote the screenplay and dialogues with Vikram Sugumaran from his story. Produced by Five Star Kathiresan and distributed by Sun Pictures, the film stars Dhanush and Taapsee Pannu, with Kishore, Jayapalan, Naren, and Murugadoss in supporting roles.
The film was released on 14 January 2011 to critical acclaim, with critics praising the screenplay, direction, and performances. The film won six awards at the 58th National Film Awards, including Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor.
About RRR's Oscars 2023
RRR also bagged Oscar 2023 nominations for Naatu Naatu song as well. The entire RRR team will be in the US for the Oscars. While music director MM Keeravaani is already there with lyricist Chandra Bose, Ram Charan is in New York. Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli will jet off very soon with their families. The Oscars 2023 Event will take place on March 12.
RRR is the fictional retelling of the lives of revolutionary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in supporting roles.
