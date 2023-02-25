SS Rajamouli recommends Dhanush and Vetrimaaran's Aadukalam; Calls it 'must watch Indian film'

SS Rajamouli is currently in the United States for the promotion of his blockbuster film RRR. As Naatu Naatu song is nominated for the Oscars, the director is interacting with International media. Now, in a recent interview, when the director was asked to recommend five Indian films that everyone should watch. Rajamouli took Dhanush and Vetrimaaran's film Aadukulam. Rajamouli stated that Dhanush and Vetrimaaran's film Aadukalam, which was released in 2011, is one of the best Tamil movies. The makers of Aadukalam took to Twitter and extended their gratitude to the ‘RRR’ director for having their film in high esteem. The tweet read, “Our hearts are gladdened to have one of our country’s finest filmmakers appreciating our project ‘Aadukalam’. Thank you, Shri SS Rajamouli, for your kind gesture of mentioning our movie in lost of your highly recommended movies.

About Aadukalam Following the success of their 2007 collaboration Polladhavan, the entire team of that film, director Vetrimaaran, lead actor Dhanush, producer S. Kathiresan, and music director G. V. Prakash Kumar — collaborated again for Aadukalam. Vetrimaran, also co-wrote the screenplay and dialogues with Vikram Sugumaran from his story. Produced by Five Star Kathiresan and distributed by Sun Pictures, the film stars Dhanush and Taapsee Pannu, with Kishore, Jayapalan, Naren, and Murugadoss in supporting roles. The film was released on 14 January 2011 to critical acclaim, with critics praising the screenplay, direction, and performances. The film won six awards at the 58th National Film Awards, including Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Actor.

