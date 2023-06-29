SS Rajamouli reacts to Academy Members list amid being left out; Jr NTR expresses gratitude for invitation

The list of lucky few who have been invited to be members of the Academy this year has been released, and there were several Indians on the list. However, one name was notably absent - S S Rajamouli. This exclusion surprised many, especially considering that six other members of the RRR team were invited. Nevertheless, the Magadheera director graciously tweeted about the Academy membership invitation and congratulated those who were invited.

Jr NTR, Rajamouli's longtime collaborator and lead actor in RRR, was among those who received an invitation. The actor expressed his pride and honor at being a member of the Academy.

Rajamouli reacts after snub from Academy membership

S S Rajamouli's exclusion from the list of Academy members has been discussed as a snub by the Academy. Despite this, the director chose to take the high road and congratulated those who were invited through a tweet. He wrote, "Extremely proud that 6 members of our RRR team have been invited as members for The Academy Awards this year. Congratulations Tarak, Charan, Peddanna, Sabu sir, Senthil & Chandrabose garu. Also, congrats to the members from Indian Cinema who received the invitation this year."

Apart from Rajamouli, six other members of the RRR team were invited as members this year. The invited members from the team include Ram Charan, Jr NTR, lyricist Chandrabose, music composer MM Keeravani, production designer Sabu Cyril, and cinematographer K K Senthil Kumar.

Check out Rajamouli's tweet here:

Jr NTR expressed gratitude for getting an Academy invitation

Jr NTR expressed his gratitude for receiving the Academy invitation in an official statement. He said, "It is such a proud moment for all of us in the RRR family that Ram Charan, MM Keeravaani, Senthil Kumar, Chandrabose, Sabu Cyril, and I have been invited as members for The Academy Awards 2024. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of them for this well-deserved honor. I thank The Academy for bestowing this honor upon us. I would also like to congratulate my colleagues in the Indian film fraternity who have received invitations from the Academy as well."

The Academy has added over 398 new members, including various Indian and international celebrities. Although it is disappointing that Rajamouli didn't receive an invitation, it is still great to see more and more Indians being recognized at an international level.

