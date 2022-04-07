SS Rajamouli REVEALS his mantra of how he created original action sequences in RRR

The star cast and makers of RRR are currently basking in its historic success. The movie stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The magnum opus is directed by ace director SS Rajamouli. The movie has created history at the box office with its massive business globally and as of Tuesday, it has grossed Rs. 726 crores approx. at the Indian box office. The movie is full-action-packed and is getting lots of appreciation. On April 06, during a press conference, SS Rajamouli spoke at length on creating original action scenes in the movie and the thought process behind the iconic interval block of RRR.

He said, “The visual grandeur is what attracts the audience. It attracts their mind but to keep them in their heart, it is important to go through emotions of pain, and humiliation and stretch it long enough for around one and a half hours and then show them. Then, it would be super exciting. That is what’s going on behind my mind. So, the vision has to be something that the audience is asking for a very very long time and that’s how we came up with the sequence.”

On Jr NTR being called ‘young tiger’ in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to his action sequences, SS Rajamouli said, “People called him lovingly ‘young tiger’ but his image is not what I had in mind. The character of Bheem was so powerful physically but emotionally he is child-like so that’s what I was thinking about rather than the image.”

To note, the movie RRR narrates a fictional tale of the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), and their fight against British rule. It is set in 1920, when both the revolutionaries went into oblivion before they start their fight against British rule.

