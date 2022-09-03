SS Rajamouli REVEALS Jr NTR, Ranbir Kapoor had surprise act for the canceled Brahmastra event; Deets Inside

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt headlined Brahmastra will be coming to the cinema halls on 9th of September. The makers had arranged a pre-release event for the fantasy adventure drama in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City on Friday, 2nd September. Unfortunately, the event was canceled by the Hyderabad police due to security reasons. Later, the celebration was shifted to a famous hotel in Hyderabad that evening. RRR star Jr NTR was the chief guest at the event, with Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt also in attendance, along with others.

Talking at the pre-release, SS Rajamouli shared why the event was halted, ''We got clearance from the police commissioner's office 5 days ago. The authorities have checked all and suggested some adjustments. They said everything was good. Now, they said they can’t send a police force due to Ganesh's immersion. Still, we’re happy because we can speak to you today.''

Spilling the beans on the special element of the celebration, ''In Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor has the amazing power of throwing fire from his hands, and we’ve seen it in the fantastic trailer. We had big plans to show it live. When Ranbir showcases his power, there would have been fireworks go up everywhere. Then, Ranbir would have asked Tarak to show his power. Ranbir also perfectly learns a famous dialogue from Tarak’s film Aadi. Ranbir asks Tarak ‘Thoda kottu chinna’. Then, we planned that the fire would be generated if NTR does. I wanted to sit in the middle of the crowd and enjoy seeing it. But it couldn’t happen. We will show it in Brahmastra success meet for sure.''