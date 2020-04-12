SS Rajamouli reveals why he chose Alia Bhatt over other actors for RRR, clarifies it's not a love triangle

Director SS Rajamouli also revealed that he was supposed to begin shooting for RRR this month but the Coronavirus pandemic has pushed all filming schedules.

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli may have suffered some setback with regards to the filming of his next big project RRR but he is nonetheless optimistic. For the unversed, RRR has a star-studded cast of Ram Charan, NTR Jr, and among others. According to a latest report in Bollywood Hungama, Rajamouli revealed that he was supposed to begin shooting this month but the Coronavirus pandemic has pushed all filming schedules. The director also revealed a thing or two about Alia Bhatt's character.

Speaking about why he chose Alia for the role, Rajamouli said, "I need an actress who can stand her ground between Tarak (NTR Jr) and Charan (Ramcharan Teja) both of whom are extremely talented actors. She can be innocent, vulnerable yet be extremely resilient. That is the reason I went for her."

He also clarified that the young Bollywood starlet is not cast in a 'love triangle' opposite NTR Jr and Ramcharan. "By the way, this is not a triangle love story. So she is not cast opposite both the heroes."

The director also mentioned that because of stars like Alia and Ajay Devgn, RRR will have an pan-India appeal. "In a large-scaled film it is very important that there is perfect balance between art and commerce. One cannot be sacrificed for the sake of the other. Yes, it is also very good that their star status helps the pan India appeal,” Rajamouli told the portal. The first motion poster of RRR was released last month.

