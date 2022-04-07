SS Rajamouli on RRR receiving appreciation from western media: Didn’t expect the US to praise us

SS Rajmouli’s magnum opus RRR has created history at the box office with its massive business globally. The movie stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in key roles. On April 6, the ace director reacted over RRR getting appreciation from the western media and said that he did not expect the United States to praise the movie.

He said, “If we speak of Baahubali 2 and RRR both have been liked by the audience. But the difference is that the western media are writing about RRR. New York times too has written about our film. The western audience, particularly in the US, is liking the film. This is the kind of thing I take to my heart. For Baahubali 2, I didn't expect appreciation from Japan and for RRR, I didn't expect appreciation from the US.”

He further said that Box Office numbers are undeniably important but the appreciation from the audience is more important. “I always said that what we can do is give our 100 percent to the project and make the best we can. The numbers are not in our hands, it depends on the audience. That depends on many factors, and the only thing we can gauge is the love and appreciation of the audience,” he stated.

SS Rajamouli also expressed his viewpoint regarding the delay in the release of RRR and said, “The film was getting postponed many times and because of the pandemic we were not sure on the occupancy front. So that was an anxious moment for all of us, and once theaters opened, RRR got the audience back.” He concluded, “That's the biggest achievement for me.”

