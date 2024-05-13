Chiranjeevi was recently spotted with his wife Surekha Konidela in Hyderabad as they were headed to cast their vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The Acharya star was surrounded by the media and fans at the venue. Later, he even spoke to the reporters about the importance of voting.

Apart from the Megastar, many other faces from the entertainment industry have been papped at different locations as part of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Chiranjeevi requests the public to use their power to vote

The Waltair Veerayya star was recorded on video with his better half as he went to cast his vote at Hyderabad. In a conversation with the reporters, he mentioned that “voting is our right” and urged the youngsters to use their power to vote.

Chiranjeevi also said: "So I would like to say, every time I have been saying, this time also (I say), new emerging waters are coming up." Furthermore, he addressed Pawan Kalyan's participation in the elections, saying that he wished the best for the Bheemla Nayak star.

SS Rajamouli rushes from Hyderabad airport to vote

SSMB29 director S.S. Rajamouli took to his social media to post a photo alongside his wife, Rama Rajamouli. The duo were showing their inked fingers to the camera.

However, what caught our eyes was the RRR director’s caption where he revealed that he went directly to the polling booth after arriving from Dubai.

“Flew from Dubai… Rushed to the polling booth directly from the airport, hence the tired looks,” wrote Rajamouli on Instagram

Allu Arjun and Jr. NTR clicked as they step out to vote

Allu Arjun and Jr. NTR were also clicked as they arrived to vote. The Pushpa actor even shared a picture on his Instagram Story featuring his finger with the ink on top.

On the other hand, Jr. NTR was spotted with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and mother Shalini Nandamuri as they arrived at the Jubilee Hills-based Obul Reddy Public School.

Chiranjeevi on the work front

Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi was last seen in the movie Bhola Shankar. The actor is currently gearing up for his next and he is all set to offer the best to his fans with a new project.

Chiranjeevi is playing the lead role in the socio-fantasy, Vishwambhara. It is being helmed by Mallidi Vassistha, who is known for his work in Bimbisara. Vassistha has also penned the screenplay and the music department will be handled by M.M. Keeravani.

While the Godfather star’s appearance is going to bring a different atmosphere inside theaters, Vishwambhara has a lineup of many talented faces. This includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Trisha, Surbhi, Vennela Kishore, and others.

