SS Rajamouli’s next with Mahesh Babu to be a thriller? Find out

On the other hand, Tollywood megastar Mahesh Babu was last seen in super hit action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial also had Rashmika Mandanna for female lead and Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy were seen playing key roles. The film turned out to be a huge hit in the world-wide box office. While Mahesh Babu’s next film has not been officially announced yet, there are multiple reports about the same.

Some reports suggest that Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas will join hands again for their next venture. This comes amid media reports which suggested that Mahesh Babu has been going through the final draft of Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. It was also reported earlier that Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Vamshi Paidipally directorial. While reports suggest that Mahesh Babu has now put aside everything else to collaborate with SS Rajamouli, some reports say that before Rajamouli’s film, his next film will be announced soon.