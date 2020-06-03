SS Rajamouli’s RRR to be the first film to resume shooting post lockdown? Find out

RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be the first Tollywood film to resume the shooting post lockdown for COVID 19.

After the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed, shootings of all films were brought to a halt. This includes Tollywood’s most anticipated film RRR and Prabhas20. While the Indian government is slowly lifting the lockdown in a planned phrase, media reports suggest that the first Tollywood film to resume shooting will be SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR is one of the most awaited films of the year. It is to be noted that the crew worked from home even during the lockdown.

According to The Times Of India, SS Rajamouli will start the shooting with a limited crew. It is also expected that the makers will come up with a special video, which would show how the crew is maintaining social distancing during the shoot. Though there is no official confirmation on this, reports also suggest that RRR shooting will be resumed very soon. At a time when fans are desperately waiting to know updates about the film, this news has come up as a sweet surprise.

The films also starrs Olivia Morris, Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson in key roles. RRR is a period drama, which will narrate the story of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju from the pre-Independence era. Hearsay has that the film is being made on a Himalayan budget of Rs 350 crore. So far, the makers have released a title look, a motion poster, and a first look glimpse of Ram Charan.

