SS Rajamouli’s RRR: Chiranjeevi and Aamir Khan to lend their voices for the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer?

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is a period drama and it has Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhat as the leading actors.

We all know that the shooting of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR is being shot at a brisk pace. After being on halt for several months owing to COVID 19, the makers restarted the shooting schedule earlier last month. While speculations about the film are making the rounds almost everyday, now, a new piece of news has come up stating that period drama will have Bollywood star and Megastar Chiranjeevi lending their voices for voice-over.

While no official information regarding this news is made by the makers yet, the report has come as an exciting one to the fans who are waiting for the film’s release. RRR is touted to be a period drama which has Ram Charan, Jr NTR and as the lead actors. It was reported that Jr NTR and Ram Charan have already joined the sets of the film, and the former took a break from the shooting during his short vacation to Dubai.

Irish actors Alison Doody and Raj Stevenson have been sharing glimpses of their looks and the film’s sets on their Instagram spaces. Alison and Ray will be seen playing pivotal roles. The film will be a historic drama, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady.

