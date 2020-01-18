SS Rajamouli’s RRR gets a new RELEASE DATE; Find Out

Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR, which is produced by SS Rajamouli, will get a new release date, say media reports.

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR, which has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles is one of the most awaited movies of Tollywood. Since RRR is the first film of the director after his blockbuster Baahubali, all eyes are on the mega budget venture. Now, buzz is that the film’s release date has been postponed. Reportedly, the makers are planning for an October release. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media page and announced, “Guess this one The big movie, being directed by the #Blockbuster director from South India, will have a new release date. According to sources, the biggie will now release in October 2020”.

Ever since he put out the tweet, it has been making rounds on social media. According to Rajamouli, the film is set in the pre-independent India. While Bollywood star will be paired with Ram Charan in this multi-starrer, English actor Olivia Morris will play Jennifer, and romance Junior NTR on-screen.

Meanwhile, Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson will also be seen in the movie. They will be the main antagonists. The movie is set against the pre-independence era and RRR is a story based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan is playing the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju and NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. It has been reported that the movie is being made on a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore.

Credits :Pinkvilla

