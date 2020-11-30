SS Rajamouli’s RRR: Makers of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer to start the next shooting schedule in Pune?

Earlier today, the makers revealed that they have completed an action sequence with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in a 50-day schedule.

A while ago, a video of Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli along with the cast and crew of RRR was shared online, where they were seen shivering in cold. It was reported recently that Jr NTR was on a short vacation and he will join the sets of the film after the holiday and he was also papped at the airport. Now, a new report has come up stating that the makers are all set to start the next shooting schedule in Pune.

Earlier today, the makers shared a video while revealing that the have wrapped up the schedule. The official Twitter handle of the film stated, “Goodbye winter nights!!! Wrapped up a major action sequence schedule after almost 50 days of night shoot... Andddd nowww... Gearing up for a new schedule in some exotic locations :) #RRRMovie”. According to The Times Of India, the makers will start the shooting in Pune for the next schedule.

Directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, RRR has Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the male leads, while will be seen as the female lead. Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen playing pivotal roles. The film will be a historic drama, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. The makers have so far released the first look glimpses of Jr NTR and Ram Charan in special videos.

Credits :The Times Of India

