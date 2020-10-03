SS Rajamouli’s RRR: Makers to start the shooting with Jr NTR’s first look teaser?

On Ram Charan’s birthday, the makers revealed a glimpse of his first look poster. Fans of Jr NTR expected that the makers would reveal teaser of his first look.

At a time when we all are waiting to know more updates about SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR, it is being reported that the film’s shooting will start with Jr NTR’s first look teaser. On Ram Charan’s birthday, the makers revealed a glimpse of his first look poster. Fans of Jr NTR expected that the makers would reveal teaser of his first look. But to the disappoint of his fans, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation.

Other than Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also stars as the leading lady, while Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen playing pivotal roles. The film will be a historic drama, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. The film is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore and it is expected that the film will be magnificent. So far, the makers have released the title look, motion poster and a glimpse of Ram Charan’s look for the film.

Recent report about the film has also stated that the script will have a beautiful narration of friendship between Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s character. Music director Keeravaani has also finished composing one song about their friendship, suggests the report. Well, it looks like fans of the top stars are in for an amazing treat.

