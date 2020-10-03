  1. Home
  2. entertainment

SS Rajamouli’s RRR: Makers to start the shooting with Jr NTR’s first look teaser?

On Ram Charan’s birthday, the makers revealed a glimpse of his first look poster. Fans of Jr NTR expected that the makers would reveal teaser of his first look.
15757 reads Mumbai
SS Rajamouli’s RRR: Makers to start the shooting with Jr NTR’s first look teaser?SS Rajamouli’s RRR: Makers to start the shooting with Jr NTR’s first look teaser?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

At a time when we all are waiting to know more updates about SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR, it is being reported that the film’s shooting will start with Jr NTR’s first look teaser. On Ram Charan’s birthday, the makers revealed a glimpse of his first look poster. Fans of Jr NTR expected that the makers would reveal teaser of his first look. But to the disappoint of his fans, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation.

Other than Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also stars Alia Bhatt as the leading lady, while Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen playing pivotal roles. The film will be a historic drama, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. The film is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore and it is expected that the film will be magnificent. So far, the makers have released the title look, motion poster and a glimpse of Ram Charan’s look for the film.

Also Read: Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal’s Mosagallu: Allu Arjun REVEALS teaser of Jeffrey Gee Chin directorial

Recent report about the film has also stated that the script will have a beautiful narration of friendship between Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s character. Music director Keeravaani has also finished composing one song about their friendship, suggests the report. Well, it looks like fans of the top stars are in for an amazing treat.

Credits :The Times Of India

You may like these
Jr NTR's look from the upcoming film RRR to release only after the team resumes its shoot?
SS Rajamouli's wife Rama turns dialogue writer for the Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer RRR
SS Rajamouli’s RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s roles to narrate strong friendship?
RRR: Did SS Rajamouli cancel the 'test shoot' of Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer?
RRR: Ajay Devgn's character to play guru to Jr NTR and Ram Charan in this period drama?
Trial shoot of SS Rajamouli's film RRR cancelled owing to rise in COVID 19 cases in Hyderabad?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement