SS Rajamouli’s RRR: Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s roles to narrate strong friendship?

Other than Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also stars Alia Bhatt as the leading lady, while Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen playing pivotal roles.

At a time when Tollywood fans are eagerly waiting to know the next update about SS Rajamouli’s next film RRR, a new report has now come up stating that the script will have a beautiful narration of friendship between Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s character. Music director Keeravaani has also finished composing one song about their friendship, suggests the report. Well, it looks like fans of the top stars are in for an amazing treat.

Other than Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also stars as the leading lady, while Irish actors Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson will be seen playing pivotal roles. The film will be a historic drama, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem from the pre-independence era. The film is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 350 crore and it is expected that the film will be magnificent. So far, the makers have released the title look, motion poster and a glimpse of Ram Charan’s look for the film.

Also Read: Trial shoot of SS Rajamouli's film RRR cancelled owing to rise in COVID 19 cases in Hyderabad?

Now that the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have granted permission to resume shootings of films, it is expected that the makers will announce about the shooting soon. The Chief Ministers have noted that the shootings have to be planned in a phased manner. Prominent personalities from the Tollywood industry held meetings with the Chief Ministers after which the permissions were granted.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×