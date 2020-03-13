SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR to undergo last minute title change? Find out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Instead of Ragupathi Raghava Rajaram, the NTR and Ram Charan starrer will be titled Rama Ravana Rajyayam. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is expected to hit the big screens this year.

It’s been reported that SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan, Junior NTR, , , Olivia Morris and others in the principal roles was said to lock ‘Ragupathi Raghava Rajaram’ as the title. However, the same is in limbo, owing to the fact that the title has already been taken by someone else. It’s been reported that when the makers tried to buy the title, the opposite party quoted a huge sum, which wasn’t feasible for the makers. Therefore, they have decided to crown their film ‘Rama Ravana Rajyayam’.

The announcement regarding the same would be made on Ugadi day, which falls on March 25, tentatively if things fall in place. However, an official announcement regarding all these is awaited. The movie is said to be made on a whopping budget of over Rs 350 crore and is bankrolled by DVV Entertainments. Set in the pre-independence era, RRR is tentatively scheduled to release on January 8, 2021 in around 10 languages. RRR’s story is penned by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad, who’s Rajamouli’s father and has cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar. Music is provided by Rajamouli’s favourite MM Keeravani while A Sreekar Prasad handles the cuts.

RRR revolves around a fictional story revolving India’s freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively. The movie's story is a fictional retelling of their lives during their self-imposed exile and has set high expectations amongst fans who can’t wait to catch the same at the earliest.

Credits :IndiaGlitz

Read More