SS Rajamouli’s RRR team sends out Ugadi wishes to fans with a new poster featuring Ram Charan & Jr NTR

On the occasion of Ugadi, the makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR have extended wishes to fans and unveiled a new poster of the movie.
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: April 13, 2021 11:12 am
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s upcoming multi-starrer project RRR has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt in key roles and has been among the most anticipated releases of the year. And while fans are eagerly waiting for this magnum opus, the makers have also been using every possible technique to take this excitement to another level and often surprise everyone with a new poster from the movie.

Keeping up with this trajectory, RRR makers have unveiled another new poster on the occasion of Ugadi. For the uninitiated, Ugadi marks the beginning of a new year in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On this special day, team RRR extended Ugadi wishes to the fans and shared a new poster that features Jr NTR and Ram Charan. In the poster, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were seen lifted on several hands and a huge crowd had gathered around them. In the caption, the makers didn’t just send wishes for Ugadi, but they also mentioned Gudi Padwa and Vaishaki. The caption read as, “Team #RRRMovie wishes you all a very #HappyUgadi #ఉగాది #ಯುಗಾದಿ #GudiPadwa #नवसंवत्सर #தமிழ்ப்புத்தாண்டு #വിഷു #ਵੈਸਾਖੀ #RRR”

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

To note, RRR will mark Ajay and Alia’s first collaboration with Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR and both the celebs have been quite excited about this project. In fact, the makers had unveiled Alia and Ajay’s look from the movie on their respective birthdays this year leaving everyone intrigued.

