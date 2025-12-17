SS Rajamouli says ‘AI is disrupting the process of filmmaking,’ here’s how Avatar: Fire and Ash’s James Cameron replied

The future of cinema and the role of Generative AI took center stage when Hollywood filmmaker James Cameron and Indian director SS Rajamouli came together for a special video interaction during the promotions of Avatar: Fire and Ash (Avatar 3). The discussion quickly became a talking point among global cinema fans, especially as Cameron shared clear and cautionary views on how AI could impact creative storytelling.

Cameron, who is gearing up for the worldwide release of Avatar 3 on December 19, spoke openly about why his team has never used Generative AI in the Avatar franchise. He explained that their filmmaking process remains traditional and performance-driven. “We have never used generative AI on the Avatar films,” Cameron said, adding that the process starts with writing, moves to acting, and then builds the world around the captured performances through lighting and cinematography.

James Cameron warns filmmakers about Generative AI in cinema

During the conversation, James Cameron described Generative AI as “very dangerous” if it removes the core creative process of working with actors. He stressed that performance is sacred to storytelling and cannot be replaced by technology. According to him, AI might replicate visuals similar to Avatar, but it cannot replace genuine cinematic innovation. “If it eliminates the sacred process of working with and through the actors to tell stories, that is very dangerous,” Cameron noted.

He also had strong advice for young filmmakers who rely heavily on AI tools. Cameron said many new creators want quick results through text or image prompts without engaging with actors. “Stop, spend time with actors,” he advised, warning that bypassing performances could lead to creative mediocrity.

Here’s the big question: Will AI ever fully match a filmmaker’s vision?

SS Rajamouli raised a crucial question during the interaction, asking whether AI could soon create visuals exactly as imagined on paper and what that would mean for creators. Cameron responded firmly that while AI tools may evolve, they should never replace collaboration with actors. He called the actor-director relationship a “very positive feedback process” that strengthens both the filmmaker and the final film.

Beyond AI, the interaction also touched on Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi starring Mahesh Babu. Cameron expressed keen interest in the project and even said he would like to visit the shooting set if possible. Rajamouli replied that such a visit would be a matter of pride for the entire Telugu film industry.

The RRR director also thanked Cameron for giving him an early opportunity to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash. Cameron, in turn, praised Rajamouli’s cinematic vision once again, reinforcing his admiration for Indian cinema. With buzz around trailers for Ramayana, Varanasi, and other big films playing alongside Avatar 3, the conversation highlighted how global cinema is evolving, while reminding filmmakers that creativity must always come first.

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan gifts Rs 3 crore SUV to OG director Sujeeth: ‘Forever indebted’