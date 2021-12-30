SS Rajamouli says Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn are 'playing cameos' in RRR: Not going to cheat audience about it.

SS Rajamouli's next magnum opus RRR is just a week away from release and the filmmaker along with his team is going all out to promote the film. In a recent chat with Indian Express, the filmmaker opened up about Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's roles in the film. Both the actors were seen in the trailer of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's period action drama.

The filmmaker said Alia Bhatt's role as Sita has the ability and strength to balance the two powerhouses in RRR. However, he added that both Alia and Ajay Devgn will be having cameos in the film. Elaborating on the same, he said, "A role cannot be based on its length. Both Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn’s roles are very important. If we look at RRR as a body, then Ajay sir’s character in the film is its soul. And we know there are two forces, two powerhouses in the movie, and if there is one person who has to balance them, who has the ability and the strength to contain them, then it is Sita, played by Alia Bhatt."

SS Rajamouli added, "They are playing cameos in the film, I am not going to cheat the audience about it. In terms of importance, they are equally and sometimes they are more important than the heroes themselves."

He was further quizzed if the two top stars in Hindi cinema were cast to attract the Hindi-speaking audience in the pan-India film. Replying, Rajamouli said, "No, and I am very sure about it. When I made Makkhi or Baahubali, I never looked for actors to be from other languages to fill in some sort of economic conditions. But, it is always about actors fitting the characters convincingly and having personality traits that the characters demand and deserve."

RRR is set to hit the theatres on 7 January, 2022.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ram Charan & Jr NTR’s RRR getting postponed because of Omicron scare? Producer DVV Danayya answers