SS Rajamouli says ‘our golden boy does it again’; Allu Arjun, Mohanlal wish Neeraj Chopra on gold medal win

Neeraj Chopra created history as he has now become the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships. After achieving this historic feat, congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Neeraj Chopra. Many notable figures from the film and entertainment fields also congratulated him on his huge achievement.

Celebrities congratulated Neeraj Chopra on his gold medal win

Soon after Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal win, S S Rajamouli took to his Twitter handle to wish Neeraj and reiterate that he is the country’s golden boy. The RRR director tweeted, "Our Golden Boy does it again!! Congratulations to #NeerajChopra for becoming the first Indian to win Gold at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships. The whole nation is proud of your iconic victory! Also, congratulations to the Indian men's 4x400m relay team for breaking the Asian record and qualifying for the World Championships final for the first time…Shine bright in the finals too..:)"

Calling Neraj’s win a proud victory for India, Allu Arjun tweeted, "Congratulations to #NeerajChopra garu for winning Gold for the 1st time at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships. It’s a proud victory for India . Jai Hind" Allu Arjun is himself riding high on his recent win at the 69th National Film Awards for the best actor.

Apart from S S Rajamouli and Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, who is anticipating the release of Kushi, also tweeted in support of Neeraj Chopra. "Hearty Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 You keep making us proud," shared the Dear Comrade actor. Rashmika Mandanna also extended her wishes to the Olympic gold medalist as she tweeted, "Congratulations yet again @Neeraj_chopra1 maaaaaad cool this is."

Sai Dharam Tej also put out a long statement congratulating Neeraj Chopra. He also wished the best to all athletes representing the country. "The Pride of India continues to Fly High with our Golden Boy unlocking another milestone. Thank you #NeerajChopra for bringing home India's 1st Gold at #WorldAthleticsChampionship. Best wishes to all the Incredible Athletes representing the nation," wrote Sai Dharam Tej.

Mohanlal also sent out his heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra through his Twitter handle. The Lucifer actor shared, "Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for making history and clinching Gold at the World Athletics Championship! Your exceptional achievement has made the entire nation proud. Your determination and hard work inspire us all. Keep shining, Neeraj!"

Mammootty congratulated Neeraj and tweeted, "Congratulations to the nation's pride, @Neeraj_chopra1,on becoming the first Indian to win gold at the #WorldAthleticsChampionship. Wishing him continued success and glory."

