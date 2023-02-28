SS Rajamouli says 'RRR is not nationalistic'; Opens up about Naatu Naatu's winning chances at Oscars

SS Rajamouli is currently busy promoting his blockbuster film RRR at the Oscars. The director is interacting with the international media and recently opened up about nationalism flavour in RRR. Rajamouli said he grew up in a very religious family but he was an atheist and believed that "religion essentially is exploitation". The Baahubali director opened up the nationalism flavour in RRR and said, "Any extreme point of view, I oppose. I don't have any kind of hidden agenda. I make films for people who are willing to pay their hard-earned money on the film ticket. I like to get them entertained, make them feel dramatic about the characters, about the situations, have a good time, go back and live their lives."

The ace filmmaker also citied that his only goal is to make movies that are larger than life. He said that he likes to make large-than-life characters and larger-than-life situations in his movies and that's what he is going to do.



SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan's reaction on Naatu Naatu's win at the Oscars SS Rajamouli also added that he hopes Naatu Naatu picks up Oscars for Best Song. He said that we are breaking ground, but thinks we are in very, very initial, initial steps. The director also compared us with (South) Korea and said the kind of inroads that they have made is something Indian filmmakers should aspire to do. In an interview, Ram Charan was asked to share his exact reaction if RRR's Naatu Naatu bags the Oscars. He said he will not believe it and have to wake him up and say, go and take it. The actor stated that he will be the happiest and credited the success to the Indian film industry. The RRR team is currently in the US, promoting the film for the Oscars. While Ram Charan, Rajamouli, Keeravani and others are already in the country for Oscars promotions, Jr NTR is expected to fly in two days. The film is nominated for The Academy Awards under the Best Song category for Naatu Naatu. Composed by MM Keeravani, the blockbuster song is sung by Rahul Sipligunj.



RRR is a period drama that features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the tribal leader Komaram Bheem, and the revolutionary Alluri Sita Rama Raju, respectively. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, and others are also part of the film.



