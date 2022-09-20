SS Rajamouli sheds light on claims of RRR showing the British in a poor light

SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan managed to create a box office tsunami not only in India but also overseas. Many members of the Hollywood fraternity hailed the period action drama. Amidst all the appreciation, viewers from the UK alleged that the film portrays Britishers as villains. Recently, after the RRR screening in the US, SS Rajamouli reacted to those claims while interacting with the crowd.

The filmmaker was heard saying that the movie has performed well in the UK despite showing the British in a bad light. According to reports in the Indian Express, the director was quoted saying, "At the beginning of the film you see the disclaimer card. Even if you miss it, it’s not a history lesson. It’s a story. The audience in general understands it. If a British is playing the villain, they understand that I am not saying all the Britishers are villains. If my heroes are Indians, they understand that all Indians are heroes."