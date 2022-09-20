SS Rajamouli sheds light on claims of RRR showing the British in a poor light
Director SS Rajamouli reacts to the allegation that his magnum opus, RRR shows the British as villains. Here is what he has to say.
SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan managed to create a box office tsunami not only in India but also overseas. Many members of the Hollywood fraternity hailed the period action drama. Amidst all the appreciation, viewers from the UK alleged that the film portrays Britishers as villains. Recently, after the RRR screening in the US, SS Rajamouli reacted to those claims while interacting with the crowd.
The filmmaker was heard saying that the movie has performed well in the UK despite showing the British in a bad light. According to reports in the Indian Express, the director was quoted saying, "At the beginning of the film you see the disclaimer card. Even if you miss it, it’s not a history lesson. It’s a story. The audience in general understands it. If a British is playing the villain, they understand that I am not saying all the Britishers are villains. If my heroes are Indians, they understand that all Indians are heroes."
The Baahubali director further added, "In this film, a particular guy is a villain and a particular guy is a hero. They automatically understand. They may not be knowledgeable about everything but their emotional intelligence is very high. Once we understand that as a storyteller, we don’t have to worry about other peripheral things."
Another buzz surrounding RRR claims that the film is likely to be nominated for Oscars. If it turns out to be true, RRR will be the first Indian film since Aamir Khan's Lagaan to make a remarkable achievement.
RRR narrates the tale of two real-life revolutionaries Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR and Alluri Sitarama Raju portrayed by Ram Charam and their fight against the British Raj.
