SS Rajamouli signs with Hollywood agency CAA; Is a new project on the cards?

Meanwhile, following the grand success of RRR, SS Rajamouli participated in the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) recently. Addressing the event, the filmmaker was quoted saying, "My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots!"

SS Rajamouli 's last release, RRR created quite a buzz at the western box office. Many members of Hollywood praised the period historic drama starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Now, the director has added another feature to his cap. The Baahubali maker has signed up with the Entertainment and Sports Agency- Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

RRR was even the front runner to be India's official entry at the Oscars this year. However, snubbing the action entertainer, the Film Federation of India chose the Gujarati film Chhello Show for the prestigious awards. Hollywood director Adam McKay, who is known for films like Don’t Look Up, The Big Short, Vice, etc, also reacted to the decision with a tweet, “This is a travesty. But let’s make sure it gets a best picture nom. Can we do a screening at the Rose Bowl? (How amazing would that be?) #RRR."

Meanwhile, RRR's US distributor, Dylan Marchetti, told Variety that he will be launching a campaign in support of the film, and will be calling Academy members to vote for RRR in all categories. The movie will be submitted for nominations under the following categories, Best Picture, Original Screenplay (SS Rajamouli and V Vijayendra Prasad), Lead Actor (Jr NTR and Ram Charan), Supporting Actors (Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt) Original Song (Naatu Naatu) Original Score (MM Keeravani) Cinematography (KK Senthilkumar).

