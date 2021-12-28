SS Rajamouli spills the beans on RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR being in Mahabharata

RRR maker SS Rajamouli is tied up promoting his next release. The magnum opus starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt among others is slated for a theatrical release on 7th January 2022. It is well known that SS Rajamouli is anxious to realise his dream project Mahabharata. There have been several notions regarding the casting of the anticipated project and just recently director SS Rajamouli spilled some beans on the same during a recent media interaction.

When asked if he will be casting Ram Charan and Jr NTR in Mahabharata, the filmmaker said, “I know people have made lists of who should play who in the project. But I will decide my characters only after I write my version of Mahabharata.” With a lot of speculations, there are no certain details on the venture.

Previously, SS Rajamouli joined hands with Jr NTR for projects like Student No.1, Simhadri and Yamadonga. Meanwhile, the director worked with Ram Charan for Magadheera. Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli completed 20 glorious years in cinema in 2021. The actor-director duo began their journey in the film industry in the year 2001. They first worked together in 2001 outing Student No. 1.

The Baahubali director was quoted saying , “The characters that I write for my Mahabharata will not be the same as you’ve seen or read before. I will tell Mahabharata in my own way. Mahabharata story will be the same, but the characters will be enhanced and the inter-relationships between the characters will be added.”